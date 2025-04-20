Thackerays To Reunite? BJP Has No Objection, Shinde Camp's "Zero" Formula

Maharashtra stares at a landmark moment in its politics with the buzz of a possible reunion of the estranged Thackeray cousins after two decades. Raj Thackeray, who had quit Shiv Sena in 2005 to start his own party, and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray have both hinted at reuniting amid concerns over alleged threats to Marathi culture and identity.

While the BJP and the Congress have said they would welcome such a reunion, a patch-up could mean the Thackerays putting up a joint fight against the BJP in the upcoming civic body elections in Mumbai. The Congress and NCP know this and are optimistic.

The Reunion Buzz

The Thackeray cousins have conveyed a strong message to Maharashtra's voters - that the state's interests and Marathi culture are above political rivalries. Speaking at separate events, they hinted it was beneficial for the state if they came together again.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray said the differences between them are "minor" and impacting the Marathi people.

"The disputes and fights between Uddhav and me are minor -- Maharashtra is much bigger than all that. These differences are proving costly for Maharashtra's existence and the Marathi people. Coming together is not difficult. It's a matter of will. It's not just about my desire or selfishness," Raj Thackeray said, adding that he would not let his ego come in between if the state wants them to come together.

His reunion with Uddhav Thackeray would mean a departure from his unconditional support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2024 national elections.

Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena (UBT) after the 2022 split, had a condition for reuniting with his cousin.

"I'm ready to put aside petty disputes, but there is a condition. We cannot keep switching sides where we are supporting them one day, opposing them the next, and then compromising again. Anyone who acts against Maharashtra's interests -- I will not welcome them, invite them home, or sit with them. Let this be clear first," he said.

From the Uddhav Thackeray camp, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut hinted at both leaders being ready to set aside their issues and reconcile. However, he reiterated the condition that his party's chief had laid down: Raj Thackeray should not give space to Maharashtra and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s "enemies".

A reunion of the Thackeray cousins would reshape Maharashtra's politics, which has seen alliances shift over the past few years. Elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, pending for three years, could be held this October, and if the cousins reunite, their fight against the BJP-led NDA will test their joint working skills and pave the way for future tie-ups.

How Politicians Reacted

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis suggested the BJP would be happy if the Thackeray cousins reunite. Still, he asserted that they wouldn't be able to defeat the NDA in the upcoming BMC elections. "We will be happy if they come together. Estranged people should reunite. It is a good thing if their disputes end. I feel the media is reading too much between the lines," said the Chief Minister.

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule echoed that his party wouldn't object to such a reunion. "It is Raj Thackeray's prerogative whether to join hands with Uddhav Thackeray or not. He can decide his party's future. BJP has no objection to it," he said.

The Congress, an ally of Uddhav Thackeray's Sena, too, had no objection. State Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said Raj Thackeray appears to be endorsing the view that the BJP is trying to undermine the language and culture of Maharashtra.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose visit to Raj Thackeray's house last week sparked the buzz of a possible tie-up for the BMC elections, is yet to comment on it.

However, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske has questioned its possibility, claiming that Uddhav Thackeray had threatened to leave the house if Raj Thackeray was given any responsibility. "Uddhav opposed Raj Thackeray's visit to its branches in Mumbai. He differentiated between Raj Thackeray's supporters. He should answer why he opposed Raj Thackeray," Mr Mhaske told reporters.

Another Sena MP, Sanjay Nirupam, said "two zeros" always make a zero, suggesting a reunion would not help them electorally. "First, Uddhav went with Congress and relied on Muslim votes. But when he realised nothing was working, he started leaning towards Raj Thackeray. This is not in Maharashtra's interest but personal interests. Both together can never pose a challenge to Mahayuti," he added.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule, daughter of veteran politician Sharad Pawar, said such a reunion should be "welcomed wholeheartedly". Calling it "happy news", she said Bal Thackeray would have been very happy if he were alive today.