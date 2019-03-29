Uddhav Thackeray, Parkash Badal To Join Amit Shah's Ahmedabad Road Show

After the road-show, Amit Shah will file his nomination papers for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat. (FILE)

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal will be present during BJP president Amit Shah's road-show in Ahmedabad along with other senior party leaders on Saturday.

Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani made the announcement in Gandhinagar today.

After the road-show in the morning, Mr Shah will file his nomination papers for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat.

"Apart from Thackeray and Badal, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari would also attend Shah's road-show tomorrow," Mr Vaghani said.

The presence of the top BJP-led NDA brass at the event is being seen by observers as a show of support for Mr Shah and an acknowledgement of him being the second most powerful leader in the alliance after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The four-km road-show would start from Sardar Patel statue in Naranpura area of Ahmedabad and will end at Patidar Chowk in Ghatlodia area.

"Shah would also address people before starting his road-show from Sardar Patel statue in the presence of our two union ministers and NDA leaders Badal and Thackeray. Shah may land in Gujarat tonight and the road show would begin tomorrow at 9 am," Mr Vaghani said.

From Patidar chowk, Mr Shah would head to Gandhinagar to file his nomination papers.

Mr Shah, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat, has been nominated by the BJP for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, replacing BJP patriarch, LK Advani.

According to Mr Vaghani, party workers would greet Mr Shah by forming a human chain on the road in Gandhinagar.

Polling for all the 26 seats of Gujarat will take place on April 23. Last date to file nominations is April 4.

