Uddhav Thackeray Orders Review Of Metro Car Shed Work In Mumbai's Aarey

Uddhav Thackeray took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Thursday (File)

Uddhav Thackeray, after officially taking charge as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra today, has ordered to stop the work of Aarey metro car shed project as his first policy decision.

"Metro work will not stop but till next decision, not a single leaf of Aarey will be cut," he said while addressing his first press conference as chief minister.

"I am the first Chief Minister who was born in Mumbai. It is going on in my mind, what I can do for the city," he added.

More than 2,000 trees of Aarey Colony - a green area amid the urban sprawl of Goregon -- were chopped between October 4 and 6, before the freeze was announced by the Supreme Court. The order came after the then Maharashtra government of Devendra Fadnavis said it had cut down the trees it needed to for its plan to clear 33 hectares of Aarey land for the project.

The car shed project triggered huge controversy since it was announced two years ago. The environmentalists want the green belt - having more than five lakh trees and home to a wide variety of birds and animals - declared a forest area. The green belt also has 27 tribal villages.

On October 4, the Bombay High Court cancelled four petitions seeking to declare the area a forest. The tree felling began within hours, sparking protests from environmental activists and a stand-off with Mumbai Police that resulted in 29 people being arrested.

The Maharashtra government has claimed that over 20,000 trees had been planted to make up for the loss of Aarey's trees.