'Uddhav Thackeray Is Fine,' Says Son Aaditya As His Absence Fuels Buzz

Uddhav Thackeray, 61, recently had cervical spine surgery

Uddhav Thackeray's absence on the first day of the Maharashtra assembly session fuelled intense speculation about the Chief Minister's health, which did not abate even after a statement from his son and state minister Aaditya Thackeray.

"The Chief Minister's condition is fine. I have spoken to him on the phone. He will come whenever he wants to," Aaditya Thackeray told reporters.

Yesterday, he attended a meeting of the state cabinet via video call and also joined in a tea gathering of Shiv Sena MLAs virtually.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked after the Chief Minister's health when he met Shiv Sena MPs at Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's meeting after the close of the Winter Session of Parliament.

The BJP's Maharashtra chief Chandrakant Patil, however, called it "inappropriate" for a Chief Minister to miss the opening day of the assembly and suggested that someone else should take charge while Mr Thackeray recuperated.

Mr Thackeray had recently visited the Vidhan Bhavan in his first public appearance after the surgery. He has been working from his official home and has been attending cabinet meetings virtually.

"If the Chief Minister is unable to attend the winter session then he should designate someone to carry out business. It is inappropriate that the Chief Minister remains absent from the legislature proceedings. We will not accept the complete absence of the Chief Minister from the session," Mr Patil said.

Taking a dig at the Shiv Sena's allies in the Maharashtra coalition, the BJP leader remarked: "He doesn't trust the Congress and NCP since they may not give up the post once they have it. His son Aaditya Thackeray can be given charge."

In response, another Maharashtra Minister, Jayant Patil, said there was no need for any replacement. "Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's health is good and he can come to the legislature any time. There is no need to hand over the charge to anyone else. He is functioning from home," the minister said.