'I Used A Word, They Destroy Families': Uddhav Thackeray On 'Taint' Jab

Uddhav Thackeray has said BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was a "taint" on Nagpur

Politics in India has become like IPL now and no one knows who is playing from which side, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said today in a scathing attack on the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Addressing the media, Mr Thackeray, who now leads Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) said, "The level of politics in the country and Maharashtra has touched a low. People are upset. The government still does not appear to be heeding to the public's questions. There are 'government at your doorstep' programmes, but what is the condition of people's homes? The government does not care about that."

It was a rebellion led by Mr Shinde, now Chief Minister and once a trusted aide of Mr Thackeray, that toppled the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government and paved the way for the BJP's return to power.

Mr Shinde thereafter tied up with the BJP to form the current government and also clinched the Shiv Sena's name and symbol.

Recently, the Eknath Shinde government saw several new entries following a split in the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. Ajit Pawar, Mr Pawar's nephew, now shares the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister post with the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis.

In his latest attack on Mr Fadnavis, Mr Thackeray had said the BJP leader had gone back on his word that he would never tie up with NCP. Addressing his supporters, Mr Thackeray said the BJP leader was a "kalank" - meaning taint -- on Nagpur, Mr Fadnavis' home turf.

The strong remark drew criticism from Union Minister and Nagpur's heavyweight politician Nitin Gadkari. Mr Thackeray can discuss development work by the incumbent government, "but levelling personal allegations at such a low level does not suit the political culture of Maharashtra", Mr Gadkari said.

Doubling down on his remark, Mr Thackeray today questioned the language BJP leaders use. "I use one word and you are upset, you people destroy families. I have just shown them the mirror. Remarks are made on my health, I have only said 'kalank'," he said.

"They are so upset over this word. What about the taint due to raids by (central agency) ED?," he said.

Mr Thackeray evaded questions on whether there is a possibility of a tie-up between his party and that of his estranged cousin Raj Thackeray, the chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.