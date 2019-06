An army vehicle was attacked on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

Two soldiers, who were injured on Monday when an army vehicle was targeted with an improvised explosive device in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Monday, have died.

The armoured vehicle of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles was attacked near the Arihal village of Pulwama, where a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force was attacked by a suicide bomber in February.



The Army called the attack a "failed attempt" by terrorists in a statement.