Two Pakistani Men Caught By BSF Near Border In Punjab: Report

The Pak nationals were caught on Sunday evening.

Two Pakistani nationals were caught by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Ferozepur on Sunday, sources said.

Siraj Ahmed (31) and Mumtaz Khan (38) were caught from an area near the Border Out Post (BOP) in Ferozepur Sector on Sunday evening, BSF sources said.

At around 6.30 pm, the jawans deputed near a border pillar in the area observed some suspicious movement from the Pakistani side, they said.

Later, the troops spotted the two Pakistani nationals approaching towards the Indian territory and both were apprehended.

Two Pakistani army personnel identification cards, four photographs, a smart phone and some Pakistani currency was recovered from Ahmed, they said.

The sources added that the real identity of the duo and the purpose behind their attempt to venture into the Indian territory was being confirmed.