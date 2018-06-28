Two Minor Girls Found Hanging From A Tree In Bihar

The bodies of the two girls were found by their family members late last night. (Representational)

Two minor girls were found hanging from a tree in Bihar's Begusarai district, police said on Thursday.

The bodies of the two girls, residents of Sonapur Tola under Khodawandpur police station area of the district were found by their family members on Wednesday night, they said.

Police said investigations were on to ascertain as to whether the two girls had committed suicide or their bodies were hanged after the murder.

One of the girl was 14-year-old while the other was 15-year-old, they said. The bodies were spotted by their family members, who went out in search of them as they were missing for a few hours, in-charge of Chhaurahi outpost, Sintu Kumar Jha, said.

Mr Jha said one of the girls studied at a local school while another was pursuing her studies at a school in Delhi and had come to the village on a vacation.

Both the bodies have been sent to the Sadar hospital for post-mortem, the police officer added.