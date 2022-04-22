Two Men Tortured, Killed In Karnataka Village

No one has been arrested in the case yet, and the police are tight-lipped on the motive for the murder.

Two men were tortured and killed at Peddanahalli village in Karnataka's Tumkuru on Thursday night. Their bodies were found today on the outskirts of the village. The police said they had criminal records and were out on bail.

Girish Mudalagiriappa, 30 and Girish, 32, -- both of whom belonged to the Dalit community -- had been named in several cases of petty theft, including a water pump, a motor bike and areca nuts.

The police said the two men were taken to a secluded place on Thursday night. The police said they had gone willingly with the main accused,

The main accused and their accomplices held their feet over fire to ensure they cannot escape. Then they were beaten to death, the police said.

One of the bodies were thrown in a nearby pond. The other body was also found nearby.

No one has been arrested in the case yet, and the police are tight-lipped on the motive for the murder. A case of unnatural death has been filed and one man has been named as an accused.

"We have got clues about the accused persons... we will soon nab them... A special team led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police is working on this," said Rahulkumar Shahapurwad, a senior police officer from Tumkuru.

The police team is working on other theories as well, he indicated. The possibility of personal grudge or old rivalry is also being looked into.