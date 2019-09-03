Two Members Of Bangladesh-Based Terror Group Arrested In Bengal: Police

The two terrorists were arrested from West Bengal's Malda (Representational)

Two suspected members of terror outfit Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) were arrested on Tuesday from West Bengal's Malda district, taking the total number of operatives of the banned group apprehended since August 26 to four, a senior police officer said.

On Tuesday, 22-year-old Mohammed Abul Kashem was nabbed at Canal East Road in the city.

Acting on the inputs of Kashem, the special task force (STF) of Kolkata Police arrested Abdul Bari and Nijamuddin Khan from a hideout in Malda's Samsi area, the officer said.

"Both Bari and Khan are active members of the JMB. They tried to escape when our officers raided their hideout. Mobile phones and other incriminating articles have been seized from their possession," he said.

According to the senior officer, the two happen to be the key players of a newly detected module of the JMB in Uttar Dinajpur district.

"As per the instructions of the top leaders of the outfit, both were trying to reorganise, recruit and conduct trainings for the organization. They were also soliciting top leaders to visit them," the officer said, adding that the duo had plans to flee Bengal.

Kashem was on Tuesday produced before a city court, which remanded him in police custody till September 16.

Last week, a top operative of the JMB in India, Ejaz Ahmad, was arrested by the STF from Bihar's Gaya district. He was involved in the 2018 Bodh Gaya blast.

