2 IndiGo Flyers Arrested In Patna For Drinking On Domestic Flight: Sources

Two drunk passengers on a Delhi-Patna IndiGo flight were arrested by the Patna Airport Police with help of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Sunday evening for consuming alcohol on a domestic flight, which is prohibited. Sources said there was no ruckus onboard, and they stopped and apologised when a crew member intervened.

According to protocol, the airline informed the Air Traffic Controller, and they were arrested on arrival, sources said.

Both the passengers were already drunk when they boarded the flight from Delhi, and tried to continue drinking in the 80-minutes-long flight.

The CISF took them into custody and later handed them over to the airport police.

Sources at the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have said this raises serious questions on the role of the CISF. "How did these men get in with beer cans?" they said.