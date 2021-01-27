Two Farmer Groups Pull Support From Protests Day After Rally Violence

Two farmers' unions have pulled out of the 60-day-old protest at Delhi's borders against the centre's three contentious farm laws after Tuesday's violence at Red Fort and other pockets as the Republic Day tractor rally went rogue.

The decision, announced by pan-India organisation Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan and a faction of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) came even as the farmers' umbrella body Samyukt Kisan Morcha distanced itself from those behind the clashes and alleged a conspiracy to "torpedo" their peaceful movement.

"I can't carry forward protest with someone whose direction is different. I wish them best but I and the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan are withdrawing from the protest," VM Singh said.

"I can't carry forward protest with someone whose direction is different. I wish them best but VM Singh & Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan* are withdrawing from the protest: VM Singh, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan & All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee

This is not the decision of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), he clarified about another organisation he is a part of.

"This is the decision of VM Singh, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan and all office bearers," he added.

Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh, president of BKU (Bhanu), also announced saying "I am deeply pained by whatever happened in Delhi yesterday and I am ending our 58-day protest."

"I am deeply pained by whatever happened in Delhi yesterday and ending our 58-day protest: Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) at Chilla border

With this some farmers were also seen removing their tents near the Chilla border, where thousands from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been camping since November end.

Some farmers seen taking off their tents at Chilla border following announcement of Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu), that the organisation is ending the protest in the light of violence during farmers' tractor rally yesterday.

The months-long peaceful protest by thousands of farmers around Delhi's borders turned violent on Tuesday - India's 72nd Republic Day - drawing widespread condemnation, including from sections that are in support of their demands.

Clashes broke out in parts of Delhi as farmers' tractor rally veered off routes that had been finalised with the Delhi Police after a legal battle. A section of farmers, including a few on horseback, even reached the Red Fort where they put a religious flag on one of the empty poles.

The face-off left many farmers and an estimated 300 policemen injured, inviting 22 cases that name at least six farmer leaders accusing them of "conspiracy", among other charges.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also met officials of the police and government yesterday.