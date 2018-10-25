Two Engineers Found Hanging In Jharkhand

Police is probing both the cases (Representational)

Two young unemployed engineers were found hanging at different places in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, the police said Thursday.

The body of mining engineer Pramod Kumar (24) was found hanging from a branch of tree in Padma area of the district on Wednesday, they said.

According to the complaint filed by Mr Kumar's father, Binod Ram, he was missing from his residence at Deochanda village for the last five days.

The police said that Mr Kumar did a course in mining engineering at Dhanbad about two years ago.

The second body that of Shivam Kumar, a civil engineer aged 25 years, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his house at Dipugarah area under the jurisdiction of Korrah police station of the district on October 23, the police said.

The officer-in-charge of Korrah police station J P Singh said Mr Kumar was alone at the house as his father Hari Mani Rai, an engineer in the Minor Irrigation department and mother were on a pilgrimage.