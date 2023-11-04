Two Drones, Drugs Recovered Near International Border In Punjab Districts

BSF intercepted the movement of the drone near Tindi Wala village (File)

Two drones and a packet of heroin were recovered from two districts near the international border in Punjab, a BSF official said on Saturday.

The Border Security Force troops intercepted the movement of the drone near Tindi Wala village on the intervening night of November 3 and 4.

As per the laid down drill, the BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone, the official said.

During a search operation on Saturday, the BSF personnel recovered the quadcopter from the field, the official said.

Yet another Pakistani drone was recovered due to efforts of BSF troops, the official said.

In Tarn Taran district, the BSF troops and the Punjab Police conducted a search operation on the outskirts of Pallopatti village on the basis of specific information, officials said.

During the search operation, a drone along with a battery and a packet of 520 gm of heroin were found in a farming field, they said.

The recovered drone is a China-made quadcopter, the officials informed.

