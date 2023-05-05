Two Army Personnel Killed, 4 Injured In Blast During Jammu Anti-Terror Op

The army team came in contact with the terrorists around 7:30 am on Friday.

Two army personnel have lost their lives and four others, including an officer, were injured on Friday morning in a blast triggered by with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place as the army team was conducting a search operation in the Kandi Forest area of Rajouri Sector, they added.

In a statement, the army said it has been carrying out intelligence-based operations to track down and eliminate a group of terrorists who had ambushed an army truck in Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in Jammu region on Tuesday.

Based on information about the presence of terrorists in a cave in the thickly vegetated and rocky terrain of Kandi Forest, a joint operation was launched on Thursday.

The search team came in contact with the terrorists around 7:30 am on Friday and a fierce gunfight ensued.

The terrorists then triggered an explosive device in a bid to escape.

The blast resulted in the death of two army personnel and injuries to four others, including an officer, the statement said.

The injured soldiers have been airlifted to Command Hospital, Udhampur for treatment.

Additional teams have been rushed to the site of encounter to reinforce the operation.

Sources said that a group of terrorists are still holed up in the area.

The operation is still underway and further details are awaited.