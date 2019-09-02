'Handlebar Is Gone': Twitter Reacts To Abhinandan Varthaman's New Look

Abhinandan Varthaman flew a MiG-21 Bison today with Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who piloted a MiG-21 Bison during the air strike at a terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot in February, flew a MiG-21 with Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa today.

The 30-minute sortie came nearly six months after Abhinandan Varthaman emerged as a national hero after shooting down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet during an aerial combat between India and Pakistan on February 27. He was captured by Pakistani forces during the dogfight near the Line of Control; he returned to India three days later, on March 1.

Today, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Vir Chakra awardee Abhinandan Varthaman BS Dhanoa took off in the MiG-21 trainer from Pathankot and flew for 30 minutes.

This was Air Chief Marshal's last sortie. "This is my last sortie on a fighter jet. Both of us have two things in common - first, both of us ejected and second, both of us have fought Pakistanis. I fought in Kargil, he fought after Balakot. And third, I've flown with his father. It's an honour for me to do my last sortie in the IAF, in a fighter aircraft, with his son," the Air Chief Marshal said.

Reacting to the visuals of the two flying a two-seater version of the Russian-origin legacy jet today, social media users said they were missing Abhinandan Varthaman's signature gunslinger moustache.

"The handlebar is gone. But, the style and smile remain," a user wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Abhinandan Varthaman, who spent nearly 60 hours in Pakistan's custody after his MiG-21 Bison was shot down by Pakistan Air Force F-16s in February, was awarded the Vir Chakra gallantry medal on Independence Day. He resumed his flying operations on August 23.

His signature moustache had become a rage in the last few months and inspired many men across the country to emulate the style.



