Twitter Chief Says Available On Video Call For Questioning By UP Police

Twitter India chief was sent a notice last week in the case.

Days after a legal notice was sent to Twitter's India head over posts linked to the assault of a Muslim man in Ghaziabad, the police have been told he will be available for questioning on video call.

Last week, Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director of Twitter in India, was asked to report to a police station at Loni Border near Delhi and record his statement within seven days.

Replying to the notice, he said said he "does not deal with the case directly". The Ghaziabad police, however, is not satisfied with the reply, sources said.

Twitter may get a second notice from the Uttar Pradesh police in the case, sources added.