2,500 Stolen Books Found In Azam Khan's UP University, His Son Detained

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's lawmaker's son was detained on Wednesday for allegedly obstructing officials during a raid at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, triggering a protest by party workers.

SP lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh's Suar district, Abdullah Azam has been detained for obstructing the raids and creating hurdles in the government work, Rampur SP Ajaypal Sharma said.

His father Mohammad Azam Khan is the founder and chancellor of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. Mr Sharma said over 2,500 rare stolen books were recovered from the university's library till now.

"The raids which started yesterday (Tuesday) are continuing. Rare books have been recovered there," Director General of Police OP Singh told news agency PTI.

Presently 50 boxes of 2,500 rare books with stamps have been recovered, a senior official said, adding the probe in the matter is on.

The recovered books are ancient and valuable, he said.

Investigation in the case began on June 16 after Zubair Khan, principal of Oriental College in Rampur, earlier known as Madarsa Aliya, lodged an FIR alleging over 9,000 books were stolen and taken to the library in Jauhar University.

Madrasa Aliya is about 250 years old.

After news of Abdullah's detention reached the state capital, SP leaders led by their state president Naresh Uttam gathered at the party office here and marched towards Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Anandiben Patel, hoping to get her to intervene in the matter.

They staged a protest outside the governor's official residence as they had not taken prior appointment.

Raising slogans against the Yogi Adityanath government, the SP leaders alleged their party men were being deliberately harassed and framed in fake cases.

SP MLCs Anand Bhadauria, Raj Yadav were part of the protest.

