Turban-Tying Contest Held In Amritsar In Memory Of Singer Sidhu Moose Wala

To create awareness about the dangers of drug addiction, a welfare society organised a turban-tying competition in memory of late Punjabi rapper-singer Sidhu Moose Wala on Sunday. The winner was awarded Rs 11,000.

Shri Guru Ram Dass welfare society organised a Turban competition event in memory of late singer Sidhu Moose Wala which was also aimed to spread awareness about drug abuse. In this competition, the one who will tie the turban in the shortest time was awarded Rs 11,000, the second prize was of Rs 5,100 and the third prize was Rs 3,100 as was declared by the President of the welfare society Gurvinder Singh.

A free-of-cost tattoo was also applied to the people in the event.

The turban competition was held in memory of the late Punjabi rapper-singer Sidhu Moose Wala who was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa. He was an extremely popular singer and had several million followers on social media.

Sidhu Moose Wala, who was born as Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu on June 17, 1993, joined Congress last year in December and contested the Punjab Assembly elections from Mansa. Notably, the musician joined the Congress party in December, last year, ahead of the Assembly elections.

The musician, widely popular among youth for his gangster-style raps, also had an electrical voice. He learnt music during his college days and after completing his education, Sidhu Moose Wala moved to Canada.

His journey as a singer kick-started after he penned 'Licence', a track that was sung by Ninja. After once again collaborating with Ninja in 2018, Sidhu Moose Wala reached new heights of popularity with his songs like 'So High', 'Issa Jatt', 'Tochan' and 'Dollar'.

Several Punjabi actors and singers expressed their condolences on social media following the singer's death.

