Actor Tunisha Sharma Had Panic Attack Week Before Death, Says Mother

TV actor Tunisha Sharma had a panic attack and was hospitalised a week before her death and doctors had warned that her condition is not good, her mother Vanita has told police.

Tunisha, 21, allegedly died by suicide during a shoot at Vasai near Mumbai on Saturday. Her ex-boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Mohammad Khan, who broke up with her 15 days before her death, has been arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

Tunisha's mother, on whose complaint Sheezan has been arrested, has said in her statement to police that her daughter had been shooting since June for TV series Alibaba Dastaan e Kabul in which Sheezan is playing the lead role.

Tunisha had told her mother that she and Sheezan were in a relationship and that his family was very fond of her. But recently, her mother said, she came back from work and started crying. She told her mother that Sheezan had broken up with her.

On December 16, a week before her death, Tunisha had a panic attack and was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai. The doctors there told her mother that the young actor's mental and physical condition is not good, the statement says.

Tunisha, her mother has told police, remained upset and kept asking her mother to somehow convince Sheezan to patch up with her. Vanita has said that she went to the shooting last Friday, a day before her daughter died, and spoke to Sheezan. There, she has told police, Sheezan told her in front of Tunisha that he does not love her.

The next day, Tunisha died, allegedly by suicide at the shoot. Her mother has alleged that Tunisha was driven to the edge after Sheezan broke up with her and has sought action against him.

In a video message shared with the media, Tunisha's mother has alleged that Sheezan had cheated on her daughter. "Despite being involved with another woman, he continued a relationship with Tunisha. He used her for three-four months. I just want to say that Sheezan should be punished, he should not be spared."

Sheezan has told police that he decided to end his relationship with Tunisha because he was "disturbed by the atmosphere in the country that emerged after the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar", according to a report by news agency ANI.

Sheezan Khan has also reportedly said that Tunisha Sharma had attempted suicide earlier as well, after they broke up. "I saved her then and told Tunisha's mother to take special care of her," he reportedly told her.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)