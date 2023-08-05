'Truth Won Today': Congress Celebrates After Court Stays Rahul Gandhi's Conviction

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi thanked the people for their support after court's verdict.

Truth has won today, said Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after Supreme Court stayed Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case adding that he has spoken to the Speaker in Parliament for reinstating Rahul's membership at the earliest.

"We were overjoyed when the SC pronounced its decision. Rahul Gandhi's absence from the Parliament was felt. Through Point of Information, I told the Speaker in the Parliament about the SC's decision and said that his membership should be reinstated at the earliest...Truth won today," MP Chowdhury said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday hailed the Supreme Court's stay on Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case and called it a victory of democracy and the Constitution, adding that it will be seen how long will it take to reinstate him after the Supreme Court relief.

"Satyameva Jayate....we all are happy and welcome the judgement of the Supreme Court. It is not only the victory of Rahul Gandhi but a victory of democracy and the Constitution...It's a victory of people. Rahul Gandhi was disqualified within 24 hours. Let's see in how many hours is he reinstated," Mr Kharge said at a press conference in the national capital.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi thanked the people for their support and said that it may take time but the "truth always triumphs".

"Truth always triumphs, if not today then tomorrow or the day after. I thank people for their support," he said at a press conference in the national capital.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that the highest court of India realised that this is an attempt to silence Rahul Gandhi who was opposing the mischief of the central government.

Asserting that the people of Wayanad are "happy" with the Supreme Court's order, Ramesh Chennithala said, "We will be strengthened by this verdict and the people of Kerala, especially the people of Wayanad will be happy as they have got their Member of Parliament back and his services will be there for the rest of the period of the Lok Sabha."

Soon after the Supreme Court stayed the conviction, Congress workers in Kalpetta town of Wayanad district in Kerala carried out a celebratory march and distributed sweets earlier today. Congress workers in Bengaluru also celebrated by distributing sweets following the SC verdict.

Responding to the SC verdict, Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said that everything is going in the right direction adding that Congress will return to power in Rajasthan

"After independence, Rahul Gandhi is the first person who got a full sentence of two years in a defamation case. Today, the Supreme Court rejected the verdict of the lower court. Everything is going in the right direction now...Congress will return to power in Rajasthan", CM Gehlot said.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "There is no way forward required by the courts or by us. The only way forward is, please restore his membership, his entry both into Lok Sabha and into his proper rightful house within the same time as you unceremoniously turned him out..."

Following Supreme Court's verdict, Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday said that this judgement will "morally boost the opposition alliance, INDIA to strengthen democratic and secular values."

Welcoming the Supreme Court's verdict, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the Apex Court valiantly upheld the sentiments and mandate of the people of Wayanad.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad called it a "good thing."

"There was no effect of his disqualification. He was doing the same job which he was doing earlier as an MP", Mr Azad said.

"Justice has prevailed," remarked Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar hours after SC's verdict came and said, "The highest court of the country has given a message that small internal issues can't be blown up and vendetta politics has no place in democracy...How they removed him from Parliament within 24 hours, the same way he has to be restored. It is the duty of the Speaker. Otherwise, the Speaker will also be in trouble."

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said it's the triumph of truth and the constitution.

"We welcome the SC's verdict on Mr Gandhi and I think it's the triumph of truth and constitution, his (Rahul Gandhi's) honesty and politics have been upheld... It's also a good lesson for the BJP not to follow the vindictive politics and it's been ten years since they've been doing this", Priyank Kharge said.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel demanded that Rahul Gandhi's disqualification be revoked.

"SC's decision is democracy's win and all the conspiracies against Rahul Gandhi to disqualify him from Lok Sabha have failed. They wanted to keep him away from the Parliament because he raises questions...We welcome SC's decision and his disqualification must be revoked," CM Baghel said.

In a relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Supreme Court, in an interim order on Friday, stayed his conviction in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark.

The apex court issued notices to the Gujarat government and the complainant in July on an appeal of the Congress leader challenging the Gujarat High Court order.

The Gujarat HC had in its order declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case in which Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail by the Surat court over the 'Modi surname' remark.

After his conviction in the case, Gandhi was disqualified as MP from Kerala's Wayanad on March 24. Earlier in March, a magisterial court convicted Rahul Gandhi for his 'Modi' surname remarks ahead of the 2019 national polls.

