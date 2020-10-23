'Look At Russia, India, The Air Is Filthy': Trump At Presidential Debate

US President Donald Trump today claimed that India, China and Russia do not take care of their air, while America does, reiterating that he withdrew from the Paris climate accord as it would have made it a "non-competitive nation".

"China air is filthy. India doesn't take care of its air. Russia doesn't take care of its air. But we do," he said during the televised debate with Democratic White House challenger Joe Biden.

India is the fourth highest emitter of carbon dioxide in the world, accounting for 7 per cent of global emissions in 2017, according to the projection by the Global Carbon Project published in December, 2018.

The top four emitters in 2017, which covered 58 per cent of global emissions, were China (27 per cent), the US (15 per cent), the European Union (10 per cent) and India (7 per cent), it said.