Trucks, Escorted By Police, Move Into Mizoram From Assam Border

The trucks carrying essential supplies to Mizoram, stranded in Assam after the July 26 border gunfight between the two states, finally got a move on late Saturday night after appeals to the locals by Assam ministers and with police escorting the vehicles.

Two Assam ministers -Ashok Singhal and Parimal Suklabaidya - had rushed to Lailapur, which lies along the interstate border in Assam's Cachar district, and assured the local people that a fair investigation into July 26 border incident, when six Assam police personnel were killed in an unprecedented gunfight with Mizoram police, will take place.

"We reached by 5:30 pm here. There were thousands of people... we spoke to the locals. We conveyed to the local people that the Chief Minister desires that we establish peace. We also spoke over phone to Mizoram Home Minister.

"We once again assured people that a proper investigation into July 26 incident will take place and justice will be delivered. The Mizoram government has also assured about a fair investigation on their part. With this we have been able to open the truck movement though with police escort," said Ashok Singhal, guardian minister of Cachar district.

The trucks were unable to move even after Assam withdrew its travel advisory, asking people not to travel to Mizoram, said Dr R Lalthangliana, Health Minister, Mizoram.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also made an appeal to allow the movement of goods.

On Friday night, four trucks - carrying eggs - were allegedly vandalised at Bhaga Bazar in Cachar district of Assam.

Some vehicles that attempted to move before the deadlock was resolved were vandalised by a group of locals at Lailapur.

On Thursday, both the states had agreed to find a "lasting solution" to the decades-old boundary dispute and take measures, including resumption of interstate vehicular movement, to de-escalate tension between the two sides.