Troubling New Concerns About Election Commission And EVMs: 10 Facts

The Election Commission has fervently defended the integrity of the EVMs in the past. (File)

New Delhi: Responses to a series of Right to Information requests have thrown up multiple red flags in the Election Commission's acquisition and use of EVMs or Electronic Voting Machines. From huge inconsistencies in the records of the machines acquired by the poll body to mysterious gaps in transportation logs and inexplicable revisions in the specifications of the units, information requests filed by a Mumbai-based RTI activist Manoranjan S Roy have presented a deeply worrying picture of the critical election instrument India has relied upon for nearly three decades.