Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Poll Of Exit Polls Live: Voting Ends, Over To Exit Polls

Poll of exit polls 2023: Elections were held in Meghalaya and Nagaland today.

Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland were the first states to hold assembly elections this year. While Tripura voted on February 16, elections were held in Meghalaya and Nagaland today. In Meghalaya, polling was held at 3,419 polling stations across 59 Assembly constituencies in the state while in Nagaland, voting was held in 59 out of 60 Assembly constituencies. Tripura recorded nearly 88 per cent in the one-day assembly elections.

While the counting of votes will take place on March 2, all eyes are now on the exit polls which will predict results this evening.

Exit polls, though, can often get it wrong.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Poll of Exit Polls:

Feb 27, 2023 18:20 (IST) Meghalaya assembly polls 2023: Key constituencies

South Tura



The first on the list is South Tura where the battle is between Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and BJP's Bernard N Marak. The Congress has fielded Brenzield Ch Marak in this seat.



West Shillong



The second on the list is West Shillong where BJP has fielded its state chief Ernest Mawrie, who is among the most prominent faces of the party in the state. Mohendro Rapsang is the candidate of the ruling NPP and is pitted against TMC's Iwan Maria.



Sutnga Saipung



The seat becomes significant as the Congress' state chief Vincent Pala is contesting for the first time from the Sutnga Saipung constituency. Pala's performance in the elections could have a significant impact on the political landscape of Meghalaya.



Currently serving as the Member of Parliament from Shillong, he will be competing against the incumbent Sutnga Saipung MLA Shitlang Pale of UDP and NPP candidate Santa Mary Shylla and BJP's Krison Langstang.



Songsak and Tikrikilla



These two constituencies have become prominent as the former chief minister and current Leader of the Opposition in Meghalaya, Mukul Sangma, is contesting these two seats on a TMC ticket.



In the 2018 elections, Sangma won from both the Ampati and Songsak constituencies as a Congress candidate.



However, he quit the Congress and joined the Trinamool Congress in 2021.



Feb 27, 2023 18:05 (IST) 2023 Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Exit Polls: Timing And Where To Watch

The three northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland went to polls this month. Voting in Tripura took place on February 16 and in Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27. The votes for all the three states will be counted on March 2.



After the voting concludes in Meghalaya and Nagaland today, the exit poll results, which are based on research by various agencies, will be declared. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has banned exit polls in Meghalaya from 7 am on Friday to 7 pm on Monday.

Feb 27, 2023 17:34 (IST) Nagaland Polls: Triangular Contest On Cards In 59 Seats

A triangular contest is on the cards in 59 of the 60 assembly constituencies in Nagaland. The BJP, which won 12 of the state's 60 seats in 2018, is contesting in alliance with the NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party). Under the seat-sharing agreement, the NDPP is contesting on 40 seats and the BJP on 20 seats.

Feb 27, 2023 17:34 (IST) Meghalaya Assembly Elections: Around 19,000 Personnel, Polling Staff Deployed On Duty

The Election Commission stepped up security arrangements for controlling the law and order situation in the state. "11 Zonal magistrates, 73 sector magistrates and nearly 30 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies have been deployed in the district for a smooth election. Each polling team had four personnel. 30 CAPF companies were deployed in vulnerable and critical polling stations," the Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills district told ANI.

Feb 27, 2023 17:32 (IST) Meghalaya: Trinamool Largest Opposition Party

Trinamool has become the largest opposition party in Meghalaya following the defection of former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma and several other Congress legislators. The Congress, which won 21 seats last time and became the single largest party, is seen to have suffered an erosion of its voter base.

Feb 27, 2023 17:32 (IST) Nagaland Polls: Congress Contesting In 23 Seats, Ally Naga People's Front In 22 Seats

In Nagaland, the opposition Congress and the Naga People's Front are contesting in 23 and 22 seats. The Congress has said it can opt for a post-poll alliance if needed.



Feb 27, 2023 17:31 (IST) PM Modi urged Meghalaya, Nagaland Voters To Vote In Record Numbers

P rime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged voters in Meghalaya and Nagaland to cast their votes in record numbers. Assembly polls were held in the two northeast states on Monday.