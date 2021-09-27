Tripura High Court Refuses Lawyers' Plea To Act On Chief Minister's Remark

Biplab Kumar Deb said his comments were misinterpreted to gain political mileage

The Tripura High Court today said it doesn't want to "indulge" into any controversy after a group of lawyers requested the court to intervene over a recent comment by the Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on "contempt of court".

During an event of Tripura Civil Service officers last Saturday, Mr Deb had said they need not to worry about "contempt of court" while delivering services.

Mr Deb, who also holds the Home portfolio, had said courts may pass judgments, but it is the police that will comply, which is under his control.

Senior advocate Purushottam Roy Barman, Somik Deb and a few other lawyers had raised questions, citing the Chief Minister's statement itself to be a contempt of court.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice AA Kureshi and Justice SG Chattopadhyay, however, refused to list the matter and told the lawyers that the court is "closing the matter" as it does not want to indulge with any controversy, especially after the Chief Minister has already clarified the matter.

After Mr Deb's statement in the event that was streamed live on social media platforms, he had issued a statement clarifying his stand.

Advocate General Siddhartha Shankar Dey, defending the government, said the statement of the Chief Minister was misinterpreted and presented before the people to mislead them and gain political mileage.

He also showed the screenshot of the Chief Minister's statement on social media, which reads, "The reporting of my speech on 25/9/21 is being twisted and wrongly reported to some print and electronic media to project disregard to the judiciary and judicial institutions."

"I firmly and unequivocally clarify that I hold all the judicial institutions in highest esteem and also am duty bound to uphold the majesty of the judiciary. I have not told the officers or even remotely intended to convey any message to disregard courts or disrespect court orders as reported. My words have been published out of context," the statement reads.