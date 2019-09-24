Tripura Congress Chief Quits, To 'Formally Resign' After Badharghat Bypoll

Pradyot Barman resigned on Tuesday over differences with the party high command.

Tripura Pradesh Congress President Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman has resigned from the party post on Tuesday over differences with the party high command.

"I have sent an email to the central leaders today (Tuesday). I would submit my formal resignation letter after the completion of the process of the ongoing bypoll to the Badharghat Assembly constituency in West Tripura," Deb Barman said over phone from New Delhi.

