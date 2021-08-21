Tripura Congress Chief Pijush Biswas Quits, May Join Trinamool: Sources

Tripura Congress leader Pijush Kanti Biswas has resigned as chief of the party's state unit and "retired from politics", according to a short tweet posted Saturday afternoon.

Mr Biswas' resignation is yet another blow to the Congress and its attempts to reclaim power in the northeastern states, starting with Tripura which votes for a new government in two years.

As unfortunate as his stepping down is, it could become worse for the party - sources indicate Mr Biswas, who is close to former Congress leader Sushmita Dev, is likely to join the Trinamool.

"With sincere gratitude I thank all Congress leaders, supporters for your cooperation during my tenure as TPCC President (acting). Today I have resigned from the post of President and retired from politics as well. My sincere gratitude towards Sonia Gandhiji," Mr Biswas tweeted.

Ms Dev - the ex-chief of the Congress' women's wing - joined the Trinamool this week in the presence of senior leaders like Lok Sabha MP and Ms Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee's party, boosted by a statement win over the BJP in the Bengal election, is working on expanding its footprint in the northeastern state ahead of polls in 2023.

Last week Trinamool workers and supporters took to the streets of Agartala in Tripura chanting the the "khela hobe" (game on) slogan as they urged leaders from the CPM and other opposition parties in the state to unite with Ms Banerjee's outfit to stop the BJP.

The Trinamool made a similar call ahead of the 2011 Bengal election, when it brought down a Left government in power for over three decades. Several Left leaders switched allegiances then.

Mamata Banerjee has emerged as one of the stronger voices calling on opposition parties across the country to join hands to take down the BJP.

Last month she met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi for talks widely viewed as significant in this regard, and yesterday she was part of an online meeting of 19 opposition parties, including the Congress, called on to work towards the 2024 Lok Sabha election "in the interests of the nation".