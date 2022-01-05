Tripura BJP Leader Who Joined Trinamool Disqualified Under Defection Law

Ashis Das (in pink shirt) had joined Trinamool in October last year

Tripura Assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty on Wednesday disqualified BJP MLA Ashis Das, who joined the Trinamool Congress on October 31 last year, under the anti-defection law (the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution).

The speaker said after examining all relevant papers and documents and petition of BJP Chief Whip Kalyani Roy, it seems a fit case of disqualification under the Tenth schedule.

"With the disqualification, Das would not be entitled to get any facilities, allowance and pension. Despite many letters and communications from the state assembly secretariat, he did not respond to any of the letters and communication," Mr Chakraborty told reporters at Agartala.

Mr Das had earlier alleged that the governance in Tripura is worse than the British rule.

He, while praising Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee and slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata in October last year, had claimed that people in Tripura have been suffering a lot after the BJP-led government came to power.

The dissident BJP legislator, after shaving his head and performing a 'yagna' at the Kalighat temple in Kolkata on October 6, had said that political anarchy and chaos were prevailing in the BJP-ruled Tripura where people are unhappy with the performance of the state government. He had joined the Trinamool the same month.