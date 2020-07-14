Tripura Announces 7-Day Lockdown From Friday In Areas Bordering Bangladesh

The movement of individuals in Tripura shall remain prohibited except for emergency needs

The Tripura government has announced a total lockdown in the state in areas bordering Bangladesh after a recent spike in coronavirus cases. Tripura shares an 856km long border with Bangladesh.

The lockdown will begin on July 17 at 7am and will be in place for seven days.

The lockdown will be in force within 1km of the border in rural areas and 500 meters in municipal areas from the International Border with Bangladesh.

The movement of individuals shall remain prohibited except for emergency needs. All offices, schools, government and private institutions, markets and shops will remain closed.

The announcement came today after several positive cases were found in the border areas with no travel history, government sources added.

This comes after several states and cities have announced lockdowns to fight surging COVID-19 cases. Bengal is already in a lockdown till July 31. Today, Bengaluru went into a complete lockdown; the lockdown in Bihar begins from Thursday.

Tripura has reported over 2,000 coronavirus cases so far.