Trinamool's Saket Gokhale Arrested Again By Gujarat Police, Says Party

Trinamool's Saket Gokhale who managed to secure a bail in an alleged "fake tweet" case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today has been arrested again, prompting howls of protest from his party.

Party leader Derek O'Brien tweeted alleging Mr Gokhale was "being harassed by Gujarat Police".

"@SaketGokhale @AITCofficial being harassed by Gujarat Police even after getting bail. ARRESTED AGAIN 8.45pm Dec 8. While he was leaving Cyber PS in Ahmedabad, Police team without notice/warrant are arresting him and taking him to unknown destination. CONDEMNABLE," posted Mr O' Brien.

The case against Mr Gokhale, says Gujarat police, originates from a tweet alleging that PM Modi's visit to Gujarat's Morbi - the site of a bridge collapse in which over 140 were killed - in November cost the state government Rs 30 crore -- around six times the total compensation given to the victims of the tragedy. He has also faked documents for his tweet on the subject, police sources have alleged.

The government's fact-check unit had zeroed in on the tweet, which was accompanied by what appeared to be a newspaper clipping. "RTI revealed the PM's visit to Morbi cost Rs 30 crore," it said. The Press Information Bureau, in its fact-check of December 1, said it was fake and "no such RTI response was given".

The cops have arrested him again and are taking him to Morbi.