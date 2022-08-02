Trinamool's Mahua Moitra Reacts After Viral 'Bag In Parliament' Video

"Jholewala fakir in Parliament since 2019," Mahua Moitra tweeted.

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra today took a swipe at BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla with a collage of her pictures featuring her handbag after the latter accused her of "hiding her expensive bag" during a discussion on price rise in the Lok Sabha.

Jhola leke aye the... jhola leke chal padenge... (Came with a bag, will leave with it)," she tweeted along with the picture, in a jibe at a similar remark by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a 2016 rally.

Jhola leke aye the… jhola leke chal padenge…

Mr Poonawalla last evening posted a short video clip on his Twitter account where she could be seen picking her handbag from her side and setting it down on the floor under the desk in front of her while another member of the house spoke on price rise.

"Marie Antoinette Mahau Moitra hiding her expensive bag during a discussion on price rise- hypocrisy has a face & its this! A party that believes in TMC- Too Much Corruption discusses price rise after not cutting VAT & alliance with UPA that gave run away inflation of 10% plus," BJP spokesperson Mr Poonawalla wrote along with the video.

"Marie Antoinette Mahau Moitra hiding her expensive bag during a discussion on price rise- hypocrisy has a face & its this! A party that believes in TMC- Too Much Corruption discusses price rise after not cutting VAT & alliance with UPA that gave run away inflation of 10% plus," BJP spokesperson Mr Poonawalla wrote.

The BJP leader's jibe at Ms Moitra, and her counter, comes amid a heated discussion in Parliament on inflation and price rise. Opposition parties had stalled the functioning of the Parliament ever since the Monsoon session began more than two weeks back demanding a discussion on the issue.

While finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha yesterday gave an account of all the parameters to assess the economy, and said there is no chance of the country going into recession or stagflation, the Congress staged a walkout saying they were not satisfied with her response.

The Treasury and Opposition benches agreed to discuss the price rise issue in the lower house after Parliament Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion for revocation of suspension of four Congress Lok Sabha MPs.