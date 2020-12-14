Trinamool Rushes To Placate Disgruntled Minister, Asansol's Former Mayor

Trinamool was firefighting after Suvendu Adhikari stepped down as minister in Mamata Banerjee's cabinet

Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress has a third leader sounding a discordant note ahead of the Assembly elections in about four months from now. Suvendu Adhikari, the MLA from Nandigram, has already quit the cabinet. Forest minister Rajib Banerjee struck such a sour note, Trinamool general secretary Partha Chatterjee called him for talks on Sunday in presence of poll strategist Prashant Kishor. And now it was Jitender Tiwari, Trinamool MLA from Asansol and former mayor of the city that lies in the stronghold of BJP's Union Minister Babul Supriyo.

Mr Tiwari has accused the state government of depriving Asansol of Central funds "due to political reasons" and failing to give matching funds for the city from the state exchequer.

In a stinging letter to Bengal's minister for urban affairs Firhad Hakim, Mr Tiwari said, "due to political reasons, we were not allowed to get the benefits of the Smart City Mission Project by the state government". Funds promised by the state were not given. "I feel an injustice has been made to the city of Asansol," he added.

Asansol, chosen by the Centre for the smart city mission, should have received Rs 2,000 crore from the Centre, but Mr Tiwari claimed the state did not allow it.

He asked Mr Hakim to rectify "the ill deeds on your part towards Asansol".

Mr Hakim has expressed shock at Mr Tiwari's statement, alleging that the BJP had put him up to it.

Mr Tiwari claimed he had not leaked the controversial letter, that he was a loyal soldier of Trinamool.

But his disaffection has caused enough concern for the party to call him for a meeting to Kolkata tomorrow. Prashant Kishor will reportedly be present.

Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee had criticized his party two weeks ago, soon after Suvendu Adhikari rebelled and resigned as cabinet minister.

Mr Banerjee had lashed out at the party, saying, "Those who are doing well those with ability... they are sidelined in TMC. The score of psycophants and yesmen is higher". At the time, he had also spoken of the fallout if Suvendu Adhikari leaves the party. "Those who work in the field do not get the upper hand. Power seekers are getting a place in the team," he had added.

Last month, Trinamool Congress was busy firefighting after Suvendu Adhikari stepped down as minister in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's cabinet.

Amid speculation that he might change camp and join the BJP, the Trinamool had rushed senior leader Sougata Roy to reason with him. Mr Roy even managed to get Mr Adhikari to meet with his bete noire in the party, Trinamool MP and Mamata Banerjee nephew Abhishek Banerjee. Mr Prashant Kishore had been present at that meeting that Sougata Roy had declared a success.

The very next day, Mr Adhikari texted Roy to say, "excuse me, I cannot work like this anymore."

Mr Adhikari wields considerable influence over the local party leaders in Malda, Murshidabad, Purulia, Bankura and East and West Midnapore, where he minder and observer for Trinamool for several years.