Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien Suspended From Parliament

Derek O'Brien has been suspended from parliament for the rest of the session (File)

Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien was suspended from parliament for the rest of the Winter Session after he allegedly threw the rulebook and walked out. That means he will be out of the house for one day as the Rajya Sabha will close tomorrow.

The Trinamool member was accused of throwing the rulebook at the Chair during protests over a bill for election reforms and the suspension of 12 MPs.

In a series of tweets, Mr O'Brien hit out at the government over his suspension.

"The last time I got suspended from RS was when the government was BULLDOZING farm laws. We all know what happened after that. Today, suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of parliament and BULLDOZING the Election Laws Bill 2021. Hope this Bill too will be repealed soon," Mr O'Brien tweeted.

The last time I got suspended from RS was when govt. was BULLDOZING #FarmLaws



We all know what happened after that.



Today, suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of #Parliament and BULLDOZING #ElectionLawsBill2021



Hope this Bill too will be repealed soon — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 21, 2021

"After breaking every rule and precedent, BJP has the gall to give lectures about the Rule Book. Irony just died. (Only two people at the funeral) Guess who," he wrote.

After breaking every rule and precedent, BJP have the gall to give lectures about the Rule Book #Parliament 😂



Irony just died. (Only two people at the funeral) Guess who. — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 21, 2021

He also tweeted a video of his arguments in the house.

TODAY. BULLDOZING of Election Laws.



Attempted to stop the mockery being made of #Parliament



My 5-min intervention for @AITCofficialpic.twitter.com/BDFylWAZKP — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 21, 2021

In the video, Mr O'Brien was seen citing the rulebook to argue that the election reforms bill -- Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 - had been brought in the house without enough notice. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha yesterday amid fierce opposition protests.

"Has been available for two days before the day the motion is made?

If a bill is passed in the Lok Sabha at 3 pm. Where is the time provided?

This bill cannot be listed today. But anything can be done... you can also manufacture a majority," the Trinamool Congress leader said.

"Where have I got the time, as a member of this house, to put in a resolution to send this bill to a select committee? There is nothing left! You want to bring a bill. This is a hopeless bill..."

Harivansh Narayan Singh, the Chair at the time, said the bill had been allowed at shorter notice under the rules.

After walking out of the house in a huff, Mr O'Brien tweeted a mobile phone video alleging that the government was bulldozing legislation.

BULLDOZED



Just like #FarmBills



Govt manufactured majority by suspending 12 Opposition MPs.@sansad_tv censored for discussion on Electoral 'Deform' Bills.



WATCH pic.twitter.com/UxyygXG9me — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 21, 2021

"Rajya Sabha TV is being censored. All opposition MPs are in the well of the Rajya Sabha, objecting to the bill linking Aadhaar with voter ID. The government is bulldozing it. Like the farm bills, a mockery is being made out of parliament. This is worse than Emergency. TV is being censored, parliament is being killed," said the Trinamool leader, adding that he had been forced to come out and record himself on the phone.