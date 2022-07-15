Swap 'Eyewash' With... : Trinamool MP's Dig Over 'Unparliamentary' Words

Mahua Moitra tweeted a replacement for a word in "unparliamentary" list. (FILE)

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, continuing her critique of the list of "unparliamentary" words released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, has on Friday come up with a replacement of a word in the list. "Banned word- Eyewash. Replacement- AmritKaal," she tweeted.

Today's replacement for unparliamentary words :



Banned word- Eyewash

Replacement- AmritKaal — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 15, 2022

In another snippy tweet, The Trinamool leader shared a list of words "that can still be said in Parliament". The list had several controversial words used by BJP leaders in past. "Bulldozer" - which has become a political symbol of sorts after Yogi Adityanath initiated action against illegal structures by having them bulldozed - and the infamous "Goli Maro" slogan made it to Ms Moitra's list.

Here are some words that can still be said in Parliament. Pass them onto your nearest MP.



Courtesy: Shuddha pic.twitter.com/Hxx6ieYisu — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 14, 2022

"No word has been banned," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla clarified on Thursday as the political temperatures soared over the list.

The updated list of words has been drawing massive criticism from the opposition parties who claim the booklet with several commonly used words, such as "ashamed" and "corrupt" will impede their ability to critique the government.

Yesterday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the compilation the "New Dictionary for New India". Trinamool's Derek O'Brien declared he will use those words and dared the government to act against him.

Government sources said the list is not a new suggestion, but merely a compilation of words already expunged in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha or state legislatures.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat's list of unparliamentary words say words like 'baal buddhi', 'vinash purush', and 'Snoopgate' along with everyday expressions like 'dictatorial', 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' would be expunged if used during debates or otherwise.