Trinamool MLA Sovan Chatterjee Likely To Join BJP Today

Sovan Chatterjee had quit as the Kolkata mayor last year. (File)

Putting months of speculations to rest, former Kolkata mayor and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's former aide, Sovan Chatterjee, is all set to join the BJP.

Mr Chatterjee, who is in Delhi, is likely to join the BJP later today, say sources. Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy - his former associate in the Trinamool - is also on his way to Delhi. He is an MLA from Behala Purba assembly constituency.

It is not yet clear if Mr Chatterjee's friend and close aide, Baisakhi Banerjee, will also join the BJP.

Mr Chatterjee quit his post as the mayor and state minister in November last year after a fall out with Ms Banerjee following trouble in his personal life.

Recent efforts by top Trinamool leader Partha Chatterjee to woo Sovan Chatterjee back to Trinamool failed. He visited the former mayor and held midnight talks with him a few weeks ago an initially denied visiting him.

Sovan Chatterjee was known to be a fundraiser for the ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal.

In 2017, he was summoned by both the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI in the Narada sting operation case. He was one of the Trinamool leaders purportedly seen taking cash from the journalist who conducted the sting.

Mr Chatterjee, 55, was a Congress councillor in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation since 1985 and broke away from Congress in 1998 to join the Trinamool Congress. He was elected as an MLA in 2011.



