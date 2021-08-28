Trinamool's Abhishek Banerjee, Wife Summoned In Money Laundering Case

MP Abhishek Banerjee is also West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew (File)

Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case involving coal smuggling. While the MP from Diamond Harbour has been asked to appear before the agency in New Delhi on September 6, his wife has been asked to appear before them on September 1.

Sanjay Basu, the lawyer for the Banerjees, has been told to appear before the agency on September 3.

Two senior IPS officers of West Bengal police - Shyam Singh and Gyanwant Singh - have also been summoned by the ED in the same case on September 8 and 9, respectively.

Abhishek Banerjee, who is Trinamool's general secretary, is also West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew.

Taking note of the CBI's FIR, the ED had initiated money laundering probe into alleged theft in the government coalfields, carried out in connivance with public servants, in West Bengal.

The CBI had questioned Rujira Banerjee in the case on the February 23, days ahead of the assembly polls, in Kolkata. Her Sister and family have also been questioned in the case.