Trinamool Lawmaker Shot Dead In Bengal's Nadia, Accused On The Run

Trinamool Congress legislator Satyajit Biswas was shot dead today

A Trinamool Congress lawmaker from West Bengal's Krishnaganj was shot dead today. Satyajit Biswas was a lawmaker of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party at the village in Nadia district, 122 km from Kolkata.

The police said he was shot dead by unidentified people while offering prayers during Saraswati Puja celebrations at Phulbari, Jalpaiguri district, near the border with Bangladesh.

The men fled from the area after killing the lawmaker, the police said. They are looking for the accused.

Mr Biswas, 37, was with state minister Ratna Ghosh and Trinamool district president Gourishankar Dutta when he was shot dead, news agency IANS reported.

The legislator had got married recently. The police said he was shot multiple times from a close range as he was coming down the podium after attending the programme.