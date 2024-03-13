Lok Sabha Elections: 5 Facts About Haji Nurul Islam, Trinamool Candidate From Basirhat Seat

Haji Nurul Islam is a zari businessman who was born on November 11, 1964, in North 24 Parganas district of Bengal. He is one of the most prominent Muslim faces of Trinamool.

Mr Islam has been associated with the Trinamool Congress since its formation in January 1998. He first served as a member of the gram panchayat samiti between 2003 and 2008 from the Bahera village. In 2008, he became a member of the Zila Parishad from the North 24 Parganas. Islam replaces the sitting Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan, who won the seat in 2019 by 350,000 votes against BJP candidate Sayantan Basu.

In 2009, Haji Nurul Islam was handed a ticket to contest the Basiraht Lok Sabha seat. He defeated CPI's Ajay Chakraborty by over 60,000 votes. In 2016, he contested the West Bengal Assembly elections from the Haroa constituency and once again tasted success. He retained his seat during the 2021 Assembly polls as well.

During his nearly two-and-a-half-decade-long career, Mr Islam has courted a few controversies. He faced accusations of inciting communal violence during the 2010 Deganga riots. An FIR in connection with violence was also registered against him.