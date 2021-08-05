Trinamool Offers Activist Akhil Gogoi To Lead Party In Assam For 2024 Election

Trinamool recently offered Akhil Gogoi to lead the party for the 2024 polls.

After a landslide victory in the recent Assembly election in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress(TMC) is working hard to create a strong base in Assam and Tripura.

Trinamool has already set its eyes on Tripura Assembly election going to be held in 2023 and started its activities in Tripura.

On the other hand, Trinamool has recently offered anti-CAA leader and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi to lead the party for the 2024 polls in the BJP-ruled state.

Talking to reporters in Guwahati on Wednesday, Akhil Gogoi said, "After I came out of the jail, Mamata Banerjee invited me to meet her. I visited Kolkata twice recently and met her too. Trinamool wants me to join their party and lead the party as state president in Assam. We have not yet told her anything but my party Raijor Dal is trying hard to unit the opposition parties against BJP".

Akhil Gogoi is a vocal critic of the Citizenship Amendment Act and has been anchoring the movement to oppose it in Assam. He also said that both BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh are trying to divide people on religious lines to win elections.

Mr Gogoi, who was arrested during the anti-CAA agitation in December 2019, came out of jail on July 1 this year, after a special National Investigate Agency court's order.

The Assam police had charged him for sedition, while the NIA had charged him of having links with Maoists but the court cleared him of all charges.

