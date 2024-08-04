Trinamool Asks Minister To Resign Over His Misbehaviour With Woman Officer

Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress has come down heavily on party leader and the state's jail minister Akhil Giri. , seeking his resignation after a video of him threatening a department official was widely circulated. In a stern message to party workers and to the minister, the Trinamool has asked him to apologise unconditionally to the lady officer and put in his resignation.

The party's action comes after massive public outrage. The minister's behaviour did not go down well with the party's top leadership either.

Trinamool Congress state chief Subrata Bakshi spoke to Akhil Giri and delivered the message on behalf of the party.

Party spokesperson Dr. Santanu Sen said, "Yesterday our minister misbehaved with a lady forest officer, and we clarified immediately that we do not support such behaviour… Our Forests Minister Birbaha Hansda has also spoken to the officer. Today, on the instructions of the party, our state president Subrata Bakshi has spoken to Akhil Giri on the telephone and directed him to seek the officer's forgiveness and send his resignation to the party."

"What is to be noted here is that the Trinamool Congress follows Raj Dharma and only the Trinamool Congress can take such action as a party," he added.

"Anti-women BJP will never be able to take such a step. And in the past, the CPM which has also indulged in anti-women actions will not be able to follow such Raj Dharma," Dr. Santanu Sen added.

The controversial minister is known for being a motormouth and earlier Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had to apologise for his objectionable comments on President Droupadi Murmu.

The latest incident took place in Tajpur in East Midnapore district during an eviction drive ordered by the Chief Minister.

The state BJP had hit out at the ruling Trinamool Congress for the minister's bad behaviour in public and demanded his resignation.

In the video clip, the minister is heard threatening a lady officer. Earlier, the Trinamool had termed Akhil Giri's behaviour as unfortunate.