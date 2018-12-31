Trial Run Of Train Conducted On Western Dedicated Freight Corridor

The 306-km-long section is located in Rewari, Mahendragarh of Haryana and Jaipur (Representational)

A trial run of a freight train on the newly-completed 306-km-long section, from Madar in Rajasthan to Kishangarh Balawas in Haryana, of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) was carried out at the New Sakhun railway station on Sunday, a statement from the DFCCIL said.

This formed part of the first phase (Phase I) of the Western Corridor of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), it added.

The section has nine newly-built freight stations consisting of six crossing stations (Dabla, Bhagega, Sri Madhopur, Pachar Malikpur, Sakhun and Kishangarh) and three junction stations (Rewari, Ateli and Phulera).

The 306-km-long section is located in Rewari and Mahendragarh districts of Haryana and Jaipur district of Rajasthan and contains 15 major and 271 minor bridges, four Rail Fly Overs (RFOs) and 177 Road Under Bridges (RUBs).

The section is equipped for heavy haul train operation with a 25-ton axle load for the first time in India (currently practised only in the US, Canada, Brazil, Australia, China, Russia, South Africa and Sweden-Norway).

There is also a provision for a Train Protection and Warning System (TPWS) for safe and efficient operation. The section is equipped for four-aspect automatic colour light signalling on the entire route with inter-signal spacing of two kms.