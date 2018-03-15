Trial In Rape Case Against Tarun Tejpal Begins In Goa Today This will be the first time since the alleged assault when both the accused and the complainant will come face to face

According to the complainant, Tarun Tejpal had sexually assaulted her in the elevator of a hotel. Goa: The trial in the rape case in which former Editor-In-Chief of news magazine Tehelka Tarun Tejpal has been charged with raping a female colleague begins today at a Goa court. The Additional Sessions Court at Mapusa will conduct the trial and proceedings will be in camera and conducted in the judge's chamber.



None of the accused's family members can enter the chamber and only the complainant and her lawyer and his assistant; the accused and his lawyers along with witnesses will be allowed inside.



The complainant will record her testimony today. This will be the first time since the alleged assault when both the accused and the complainant will come face to face. After recording her testimony, cross questioning will take place.



The court has framed charges against the 55-year-old journalist under various sections, including sexual harassment and rape of his woman colleague who is also a journalist and was attending an event at a five-star hotel in North Goa in November 2013. Mr Tejpal had denied all allegations against him.



According to the complainant, she was given the responsibility of chaperoning actor Robert De Niro who was attending the annual summit organised by the magazine. She had alleged that after ensuring that Mr De Niro had retired for the night on November 7, 2013, Mr Tejpal had sexually assaulted her in the elevator of the hotel. She said Mr Tejpal had repeated his advances the next evening as well.



The Supreme Court has asked the trial court to complete the trial within three months. Mr Tejpal, who was arrested on November 30, 2013, by the Goa Crime Branch after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected, has been out on bail since 2014.



