Trial In Rape Case Against Tarun Tejpal Begins In Goa Today

None of the accused's family members can enter the chamber and only the complainant and her lawyer and his assistant; the accused and his lawyers along with witnesses will be allowed inside.
The complainant will record her testimony today. This will be the first time since the alleged assault when both the accused and the complainant will come face to face. After recording her testimony, cross questioning will take place.
The court has framed charges against the 55-year-old journalist under various sections, including sexual harassment and rape of his woman colleague who is also a journalist and was attending an event at a five-star hotel in North Goa in November 2013. Mr Tejpal had denied all allegations against him.
Comments
The Supreme Court has asked the trial court to complete the trial within three months. Mr Tejpal, who was arrested on November 30, 2013, by the Goa Crime Branch after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected, has been out on bail since 2014.