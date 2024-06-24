'Travelled 600 KM For Exam And It Was Postponed': NEET PG 2024 Aspirant

The government has declared that the NEET PG 2024 stands postponed.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare postponed the NEET PG 2024 examination scheduled for June 23, as a "precautionary measure." The postponement came just the night before the exam, with several aspirants and their parents unaware of the change until they arrived at the exam centre.

A candidate from Odisha's Kalahandi, who travelled 600 kilometres to take the examination at GITA Autonomous College Bhubaneswar, said that it was unfair to her and other candidates.

Speaking to ANI, Ms Pansari said that the authorities should have informed the students at least 24 hours in advance if they were concerned about the NEET PG exam.

"I have travelled 600 km to take the exam. The exam was scheduled for March after which it was postponed to July. Later, they postponed it and now they have postponed it again. There is no information on the paper leak as of now," she said, adding students were paying the price for poor management.

#WATCH | Bhubaneswar, Odisha: On the postponement of the NEET-PG exam, NEET PG candidate Sunanda Pansari says "This is extremely wrong. I have travelled 600 km to attend the exam. The exam was scheduled for March after which it for postponed to July. Later they postponed their… pic.twitter.com/rXRWKFokSl — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2024

Commenting on the video, a user stated, “Competitive exams have become a joke in this country.”

Competitive exams have became a joke in this country — Adarsh Anand (@ExplorerAdarsh) June 23, 2024

Another user went on to declare that, “This government has no accountability.”

This government has no accountability — Sreedharan V (@SreeVaradan) June 23, 2024

“That's so true. At least a week's notice should be there for any change in exam dates. Frustrating our aspirants due to extremely poor planning is the worst we can do for our future generations. Govt must introspect how this can be immediately rectified. Govt must behave responsibly,” read another comment.

Much like Ms Pansari, another woman, a mother of two, reportedly travelled 200 km to take the exam only to realise it had been postponed.

Check this message from my junior. She is a mother now and entire family travelled.



Imagine their pain.

So much pain for so many students.



First keep playing with the exam dates, prepone and now postpone the exams.



Doctor bnna aasaan nhi hai is desh me ????#NEETPGpic.twitter.com/Swe4k96VNV — Dr. Tanmay Motiwala (@Least_ordinary) June 22, 2024

Dr Vivek Guptha Ragi wrote on X that he had travelled 168 km to be at his exam centre. "Slept and woke up to see it's postponed," he said.

The nodal agency's head and his team must be dismissed without any enquiry,

Education minister D. Pradhan must take stringent action so no leakage takes place in the future,

If this is repeated frequently he must resign for his inefficiency which can't be tolerated anymore, — padam j challani (@ChallaniPadam) June 23, 2024

Another candidate, Akriti, claimed that she had travelled 470km for the exam. "I am a resident of Himachal and I have been given a centre in Hisar Haryana by NBEMS, #neetpg," she wrote.

Meanwhile, the government has declared that the NEET PG 2024 stands postponed, with a new date to be announced soon.

The New Indian Express reported that several candidates claimed on Telegram that the PG test paper, similar to the NEET-UG exam, was leaked and was possibly acquired for Rs 20–25 lakh.

Before the postponement of the NEET-PG exam, the CSIR-UGC joint NET had been deferred due to “unavoidable circumstances.”

Earlier this week, UGC NET June 2024, which is also conducted by NTA, was cancelled on suspicion that the integrity of the examination had been compromised.