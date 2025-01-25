TRAI's Rs 20 Rule: How To Keep Your SIM Active Without Monthly Recharges

In a move that will bring relief to millions of mobile users, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has clarified its existing guidelines on the deactivation of prepaid SIM cards for inactivity. Introduced more than ten years ago, this regulation is designed to ensure that no SIM card gets deactivated even if it is unused for a very long time but contains a minimum balance. This scheme allows users to keep their SIM cards active by maintaining a minimum balance of just Rs 20 in their accounts. Previously, users were required to recharge with a minimum amount, often around Rs 199, every month to keep their SIM cards active. But this rule eliminates the need for such frequent recharges.

How it Works:

If you don't use your SIM card (no calls, texts, data, or other services) for 90 days, it will be deactivated.

However, if you have more than Rs 20 in your account after 90 days of inactivity, Rs 20 will be automatically deducted, and your SIM card will remain active for another 30 days.

This process will continue as long as you have a balance of Rs 20 or more.

If your balance falls below Rs 20, your SIM card will be deactivated.

You can reactivate your number within 15 days of deactivation by recharging with Rs 20.

Important Note: This scheme applies to prepaid connections only.

This rule is expected to benefit a large number of users, especially those who use their phones infrequently or primarily for occasional calls.