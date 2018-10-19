Updates: Many People Run Over By Train During Dussehra Celebrations In Punjab

The accident took place at Joda Phatak area.

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 19, 2018 20:45 IST
Many are feared dead (Representational)

Amritsar: 

50 people are feared dead in a train accident near Amritsar. According to initial reports, the accident took place at Joda Phatak area in the city, where Ravan effigy was being burnt near the tracks. The police said that the injured are being moved to a hospital. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has expressed shock at the accident. He wrote on Twitter: "Shocked to hear of tragic rail accident in Amritsar. Have asked all govt & pvt hospitals to stay open to help in this hour of grief. District authorities have been directed to take up relief and rescue operations on a war footing."

 

Here are the updates on Amritsar train accident:


Oct 19, 2018
20:45 (IST)
Shocked to hear about the tragedy on rail tracks in Amritsar, Punjab. Understand Indian Railways and local authorities are taking steps to help affected people. Heartfelt condolences to bereaved families: President Kovind

Oct 19, 2018
20:44 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish at the accident. "Extremely saddened by the train accident in Amritsar. The tragedy is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and I pray that the injured recover quickly. Have asked officials to provide immediate assistance that is required," he wrote on Twitter.
Oct 19, 2018
20:42 (IST)
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has directed Home Secretary, Health Secretary and ADGP Law and Order to immediately rush to Amritsar.
Oct 19, 2018
20:39 (IST)
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he is leaving for Amritsar. He has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of accident victims.
Oct 19, 2018
20:35 (IST)
"I spoke to Home Secretary of Punjab and DGP of the state regarding the train accident in Amritsar. They are rushing to the spot. Centre is ready to provide all possible assistance to the state at this hour of grief," added Home Minister Rajnath Singh added.
Oct 19, 2018
20:33 (IST)
Home Minister Rajnath Singh has reacted to the accident. He wrote in Twitter: "Pained beyond words at the loss of precious lives due to a train tragedy during Dussehra festivities in Punjab. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers with the injured."
Oct 19, 2018
20:22 (IST)
At gate number 27 between Amritsar and Manawala, as Dussehra celebration was taking place,  some incident occurred and people started rushing towards closed gate number 27, while a DMU train number 74943 was passing the closed gate, said CPRO Northern Railway.
Oct 19, 2018
20:20 (IST)
"Extremely sad news coming about a major train accident near Amritsar I appeal to all our volunteers in the area to help authorities in the relief work and provide whatever help we can in this moment of crisis," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.
Oct 19, 2018
20:18 (IST)
"The administration and the Dussehra committee are at fault, they should have raised an alarm when the train was approaching, they should have made sure that the train halts or slows down," eyewitnesses were quoted by news agency ANI.
Oct 19, 2018
20:10 (IST)
The police have said that there could be more than 50 casualties. The police are evacuating people and the injured are being taken to the hospital.

Oct 19, 2018
20:05 (IST)
News agency ANI quoted eyewitness who said the train was travelling at a fast speed.
Oct 19, 2018
20:03 (IST)
Several people run over by train while they were standing on tracks to watch burning of Ravana effigy near Amritsar, said railway officials quoted by news agency PTI.
