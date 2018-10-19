Updates: Many People Run Over By Train During Dussehra Celebrations In Punjab

50 people are feared dead in a train accident near Amritsar. According to initial reports, the accident took place at Joda Phatak area in the city, where Ravan effigy was being burnt near the tracks. The police said that the injured are being moved to a hospital. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has expressed shock at the accident. He wrote on Twitter: "Shocked to hear of tragic rail accident in Amritsar. Have asked all govt & pvt hospitals to stay open to help in this hour of grief. District authorities have been directed to take up relief and rescue operations on a war footing."
Here are the updates on Amritsar train accident:
#WATCH The moment when the DMU train 74943 stuck people watching Dussehra celebrations in Choura Bazar near #Amritsar (Source:Mobile footage-Unverified) pic.twitter.com/cmX0Tq2pFE- ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018
Rushing to Amritsar to personally supervise relief & rescue in tragic rail accident on Dussehra in Amritsar. My govt will give Rs 5 lakh to kin of each deceased & free treatment to injured in govt & pvt hospitals. District authorities have been mobilised on war footing.- Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 19, 2018
I spoke to Home Secretary of Punjab and DGP of the state regarding the train accident in Amritsar. They are rushing to the spot. Centre is ready to provide all possible assistance to the state at this hour of grief.- राजनाथ सिंह (@rajnathsingh) October 19, 2018
Extremely sad news coming about a major train accident near Amritsar- Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 19, 2018
I appeal to all our volunteers in the area to help authorities in the relief work and provide whatever help we can in this moment of crisis