Updates: Many People Run Over By Train During Dussehra Celebrations In Punjab

50 people are feared dead in a train accident near Amritsar. According to initial reports, the accident took place at Joda Phatak area in the city, where Ravan effigy was being burnt near the tracks. The police said that the injured are being moved to a hospital. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has expressed shock at the accident. He wrote on Twitter: "Shocked to hear of tragic rail accident in Amritsar. Have asked all govt & pvt hospitals to stay open to help in this hour of grief. District authorities have been directed to take up relief and rescue operations on a war footing."

