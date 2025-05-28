Tourist Confronts Indian Men For Littering Streets In Viral Clip

A tourist in India has called out two men for littering the streets. Travel content creator Ameana Finds shared the incident on Instagram, where she confronted the men for carelessly discarding ice cream wrappers onto the street.

In the video, Ms Ameana spots a piece of wrapper on the ground and questions a man standing there: "Is that paper from your ice cream? Yours? Pick it up. Put it in the bin. Why are you doing this?"

The footage then cuts to another scene showing a second man unwrapping his ice cream and casually tossing the wrapper under his seat. Commenting on the careless act, she says, "Look at it, it's crazy. And just throwing it, there you go, right under his feet."

"I don't know what's going through their head. Enjoy your ice cream," she adds before the video ends.

The overlay text on the clip reads, "Tourist confronts Indian men littering their own streets."

"Confronting people that trash our planet," she wrote as caption.

The video soon went viral online.

A user commented, "They don't care about their own country."

Another wrote, "We needs million people like u to tell billion people this to make street clean."

"Thank you for teaching them basics," a comment read.

Someone wrote, "You did a good job. We need people like you in India."

Public littering and waste management remain a challenge in India. The country generates approximately 62 million tonnes of municipal solid waste annually, with urban per capita waste ranging from 0.47 to 0.97 kg per day.

Despite 70 per cent of this waste being collected, only about 20 per cent is properly processed.

According to a CSIRO report, India also produces roughly 26,000 tonnes of plastic waste daily and is the third-largest e-waste producer globally, with 1.75 million tonnes generated in 2023-24.

Poor segregation and disposal practices cause methane emissions from landfills, especially in cities like Delhi, worsening climate change concerns, The Guardian reported last year.

Government initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Mission aim to improve sanitation and waste management.