Top Lashkar Commander Among 3 Terrorists Killed In Separate J&K Encounters

Security forces during the encounter with terrorists in Khanyar

The Indian Army successfully neutralised two terrorists in the general area of Halkan Gali in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag in a significant counter-terrorism operation, a defence spokesperson said today.

Acting on specific intelligence, security forces had been tracking the terror group's activities for over a month, the spokesperson said.

These terrorists were responsible for multiple attacks, including the targeting of Rifleman Hilal Ahmad Bhat of 162 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) on October 8 and previous incidents in Halan, Bijbiara and Shangus.

The security forces saw suspicious movement at 11.45 am on Saturday and challenged the terrorists, who opened fire.

"Our forces effectively retaliated, neutralising both terrorists. A large cache of arms and war-like stores were recovered," the spokesperson said.

"The success of this operation is attributed to the invaluable support and cooperation from the people of Anantnag and Kulgam, who provided crucial information and facilitated the operation," the spokesperson said.

A senior army officer said people's participation and coordination with security forces demonstrated collective commitment to establish peace in Kashmir.

This operation highlighted the relentless efforts of the security forces to combat terrorism and ensure regional security, the officer said, adding the elimination of this terrorist group will significantly impact terror groups' capabilities in the area.

The Indian Army remains committed to upholding peace and stability in the region, and through operations like Halkan Gali, the army demonstrates its unwavering resolve to protect citizens and combat terrorism, the spokesperson said.

One of the terrorists among the three who were neutralised in separate encounters was a top Pakistani commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit.

The LeT commander, identified as Usman, had been active in Kashmir valley for several years and was also involved in the killing of inspector Masroor Wani, a senior police officer said. Mr Wani was shot dead from close range while he was playing cricket in Eidgah ground in October last year.

With Usman neutralised, the army has dealt a "major blow" to the LeT in Jammu and Kashmir. "Usman was the senior-most Pakistani LeT commander here," the officer said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir Zone, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, on Saturday visited four paramilitary personnel who were injured in the Khanyar gunfight. He assured them of full support throughout their recovery.