Top Army Meet Next Week To Review Security Situation, Enhance Combat Edge

Army commanders' conference is held biannually for formulating important policy decisions

Top Army commanders will deliberate extensively on security challenges facing the country and ways to enhance its combat edge over potential adversaries at a week-long conference beginning Monday.

Sources told news agency Press Trust of India that the commanders will particularly review India's security preparedness along the border with Pakistan in the wake of changing security scenario following India's air strike on a terrorist training camp in Pakistan's Balakot and subsequent developments.

"Important issues that are likely to be discussed are management of the extant security dynamics, mitigation of future security threats and enhancement of combat edge over potential adversaries," the Army said in a statement.

It said the conference, to be chaired by Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, will deliberate on specific issues relating to Army formations and the Army as a whole.

The commanders will also deliberate on infrastructure development along India's border with China, laying of strategic railway lines and ways to optimise "limited budget" to ensure making up of critical deficiency in ammunition, officials said.

They said implementation of critical projects including laying of several key roads along the border with China will also be discussed.

Issues relating to administration and welfare of troops will be discussed in detail for planning and execution, the Army said adding the commanders will also deliberate on Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS).

The sources said the army commanders will also review implementation of various reform measures in the force.

The opening address at the conference, to be held from April 8 to 14, will be delivered by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Army commanders' conference is held biannually for formulating important policy decisions through collegiate deliberations.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.