3 Out Of The 5 Richest Candidates In Karnataka Polls Are From This Party

Congress's DK Shivakumar filed his nomination declaring assets worth Rs 1,358 crore

A number of candidates have filed their nominations for the Karnataka assembly election, scheduled to be held on May 10, and declared their assets. Several prominent leaders have disclosed assets worth over thousands of crores and witnessed an increase in their net worth since the last assembly polls.

Below are the top five richest candidates in the fray for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election.

M T B Nagaraj

Karnataka's Small Scale Industries minister M T B Nagaraj is the richest candidate contesting the Assembly Election next month. He declared assets totalling Rs 1,614 crore, which is an increase of around Rs 600 crore. The BJP has fielded him from the Hoskote constituency in the Bengaluru Rural district. He has been thrice elected from the seat.

DK Shivakumar

One of the most well-known faces of Congress in Karnataka, DK Shivakumar is a seven-time MLA and Congress's state chief. He filed his nomination for the Karanataka Assembly Polls 2023 yesterday declaring assets worth Rs 1,358 crore, making him the second richest candidate in the fray. The Congress leader's assets have seen a growth of Rs 500 crore since the last Assembly polls. DK Shivakumar is contesting from the Kanakapura constituency.

Munirathna Naidu

Munirathna Naidu is serving as Karnataka's Horticulture minister and contesting from the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly seat. He is the third richest candidate in the polls with assets of Rs 293 crore. The BJP minister's net worth has grown by Rs 250 crore since the last Assembly election in 2018.

H D Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has declared total assets of Rs 181 crore, up by Rs 14 crore from his net worth declared in 2018. The JD(S) leader was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Kanakapura seat in the 1996 general elections. He won the Assembly polls for the first time in 2004 from the Ramanagara constituency. This year, he is contesting the Channapatna seat.

B Y Vijayendra

Son of former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, B Y Vijayendra is contesting from the Shikaripura seat next month. He has declared a net worth of Rs 126.18 crore. B Y Vijayendra had a short stint as a lawyer before entering politics. He was made vice president of BJP's Karnataka unit in 2020 and has also served as the general secretary of BJP's youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.